Donald Lund

LUND, Donald Vincent At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2019 of Donald Vincent Lund, Canoe Cove, age 67 years. Beloved husband of Louise (LeClair). Dear father of Adam (Jennifer) and Ryan (Tasha). Loving grandfather of Jacob, Morgan, Kai, Adeline, Morgan and Reilly. Brother of Diane MacNevin (Lloyd), Heather MacPhee, David and Ronnie (Cindy). Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Marion (Gormley) Lund. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Friday at 9:30 am, then to The Church of The Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 10:00 am. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
