MACINNIS, Donald Carlyle The death occurred on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the South Shore Villa, Crapaud, of Donald Carlyle MacInnis, son of the late John A. and Katherine (MacLennan) MacInnis, formerly of Hopedale, aged 83. He was the dear brother of Malcolm and Christine; brother-in-law of Jean MacInnis; special uncle of Kathy MacInnis (Louie Campbell) and Karen Larter (Lincoln); and loving grand uncle of Karlin Larter and Ethan Campbell. Besides his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Allan. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Hartsville Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment in the Church Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Donald’s memory to Hartsville Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com
