Donald Nicholson

NICHOLSON, Donald A. Donald A. “The Crazy Canadian” Nicholson, 82 years old of Beverly, passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2020. Born and raised on Prince Edward Island, Canada, Donald was the oldest of eleven siblings, born to the late Angus and Marion (Gillis) Nicholson. He proudly served in the Canadian Special Forces for many years and was stationed in Egypt. Don retired from New England Power after 29 years. He then took to painting interiors and exteriors to keep busy. Don will be remembered for his devotion to his family, friends and acts of kindness and compassion for his friends, family, and even strangers are too numerous to list. He was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. He was such a nice guy and was always willing to help so many people. He acted naturally and was an easy person to get along with. He had a weakness for country music and chocolate. He was still puttering around the neighborhood, even up to his final months. He would snow blow, rake leaves cut grass and anything else you needed help with. Nobody complained that on Saturdays he would have the mower going at 8:00. He would mow your lawn and weed whack. Don was a very hard-working man and would do anything for anybody. “God made the beauty of the earth, the glory up above. And I’m forever grateful that he made the man that I called Dad.” A faithful man, he will be richly blessed. Don was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley Nicholson, Glenn Nicholson, Robert Nicholson; his sisters, Dayle Ryan and Marlene Nicholson. Don will visit the Rainbow Bridge and pick up his fur baby Maggie Mae and his grand-fur baby Molly. Don is lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra (Marcheterre) Nicholson; his devoted children, Debora Nicholson Sommer and her companion Ken Granacki of Beverly, and his son, Brian Nicholson and his wife Maalda of Jacksonville, FL; his siblings, Barry Nicholson of Nova Scotia; his sisters, Jean Piper and Carol Young of Nova Scotia, Joyce Nicholson of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; he was also a special friend of Bill W. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Friday 4-7 pm. Interment later in St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
