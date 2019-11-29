Donald Osborne

OSBORNE, Donald Gordon “Don” Osborne, Donald Gordon “Don”, age 98, of Dartmouth, passed away peacefully, on November 26, 2019, at Oakwood Terrace. Born in Harrington Harbour, Quebec, he was a son of the late Fred and Margaret Osborne. Don was a veteran of the Second World War who served and fought in Italy as a member of the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment. He worked as a Lightkeeper for many years in St. Mary Island, Quebec and Souris, PEI where he and Meva raised their family. Don was also a member of Somme Legion Branch 31 and was recognized for his service as a volunteer with St. John Ambulance. He was also a faithful member of the Church of St. Andrew in Dartmouth. Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Meva (Rowsell); daughters, Shirley (Dan), Kathy (Bobby), and Lois, son Angus; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Lloyd; and granddaughters, Kim and Laurie; and all of his siblings. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday November 29, in The Church of St. Andrew, 2 Circassion Drive, Dartmouth, Archdeacon Katherine Bourbonniere officiating. Reception to follow. Burial in Dartmouth Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia. Special thanks to everyone at Oakwood Terrace, especially the staff of D and B units for Dad's excellent care. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com,Dartmouth Chapel
