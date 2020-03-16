Donald Turner

TURNER, Donald R. The death occurred, surrounded by his family and friends, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 of Donald R. Turner of Winsloe, age 63 years. Survived by his beloved wife Susan (nee MacMillan), son Matthew Turner, grandchildren Kennedy Sentner and Jeremy Turner, brother David (Sylvia), sister Dorothy Smith (Orien), brother-in-law Ron MacMillan (Mary) and Thom MacMillan (Heather). Donald will be missed by his feline friends especially Squiggey and Kali Lu. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Jean Turner and brother Alan Turner. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from Winsloe United Church at 4:30 p.m. Interment later in Wood Islands Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cat Action Team. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- New min ister, same old questions
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- A salute to shepherds of the sea
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Reaping the harvest
Commented