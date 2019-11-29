Donna Gallant

GALLANT, Donna Lee "Zip" The death occurred at the Miscouche Villa, Miscouche, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, of Donna Lee "Zip" Gallant, of Miscouche, aged 63 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Phillip "Zip" and Mildred (Blanchard) Gallant. Survived by her sisters Marlene Currie and Cheryl (Lloyd) Waite; brothers Junior, Wyman and Gary (Diane) Gallant; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by her sister Sylvia (Bud) Roach; brother-in-law Leo Keough and by sister-in-law Sherri Gallant. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours by personal request. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
