Donna Watts

WATTS, Donna Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020 of Donna Watts age 52 years. Born in Grand Tracadie PEI, she is the daughter of the late Michael and Alma Watts. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her brother Michael, sister Elaine, nephew Stephan MacKay, aunts and uncles, Mary Catherine Huggins, Raymond (Paula) Watts, Harold (Arlene) Watts , Allison (Dolores) Watts, Wallace Osborne, Myrtle Osborne and many cousins. She was also predeceased by aunts and uncles John Gibbs, Edward Watts, Geraldine Watts, Ronnie Watts, Doreen Barna and Angus Osborne. The family would like to thank everyone at Sherwood, Upper Prince St., Newland Cresent, Inkerman, Pioneer and Atlantic Baptist Homes, and the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who took such great care of Donna over the years. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where a private funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Suffolk Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

