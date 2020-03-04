MACCORMAC, Donnie Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Donnie MacCormac of Charlottetown age 79 years. Born in Charlottetown he is the son of the late Daniel and Angela (Campbell) MacCormac. Donnie is survived by his brothers Noel (Darlene) and Allan and will also be sadly missed by his beloved cat Doris. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Humane Society. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
