Donnie MacDonald

MACDONALD, Donnie Blair Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the passing of Donnie Blair MacDonald age 61, loving husband of Dianne (Chaisson) MacDonald, occurred on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with family by his side. Born December 11, 1957, he was the son of the late Moody and Eleanor (Lamont) MacDonald. Donald is survived by his children, Kari MacDonald (Paul Dzilums) and Mandi MacDonald (Dave Lowcock); step-children, Rhonda, John, Peter, Donna, Jerry, Dion, Lisa, Elmer, Maurice and Charity; sister, Gladys MacIntyre (Armand Gaudet), brothers, Kenny MacDonald (Glenda) and Gary MacDonald (Alma); granddaughter, Alexa and twin grandsons coming in December; numerous nieces and nephews. Donnie is predeceased by his sister, Beth MacDonald. Donnie and his music will be greatly missed by all who came to know and love him. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral to take place on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm, in the funeral home chapel. Interment to take place in the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Cardigan. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donnie may be made to community supper at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Montague or the Montague Food Bank would be appreciated. www.fergusonlogan.com
