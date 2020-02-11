Doris Fall

FALL, Doris Jean It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing at the Prince County Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of “Doris” Jean Fall (Dawson), Cornwall, formerly of Hampton, age 91 years. Dear mother of Gwen Cairns (Norman) and Linda Fraser (Michael). Beloved wife of the late Earl R. Fall. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Trevor, Julie, Andrew and Krisandra Cairns and Jamie, Adam and Allison Fraser. Doris was the lasting surviving member of the John H. and Janie (Ramsay) Dawson family of Albany. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral Home chapel on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- No excuse to delay enforcing lands protection act
- M. Ann MacLellan
- More information results in better decisions
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
- Legion Essay & Poster winners
- Knowledge of ticks is important
- Driver fined for iced up windshield
- Mary Paterson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented