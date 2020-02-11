Doris Fall

FALL, Doris Jean It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing at the Prince County Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of “Doris” Jean Fall (Dawson), Cornwall, formerly of Hampton, age 91 years. Dear mother of Gwen Cairns (Norman) and Linda Fraser (Michael). Beloved wife of the late Earl R. Fall. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Trevor, Julie, Andrew and Krisandra Cairns and Jamie, Adam and Allison Fraser. Doris was the lasting surviving member of the John H. and Janie (Ramsay) Dawson family of Albany. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral Home chapel on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com

