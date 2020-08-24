August 17th, 1926 - August 18th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 of Doris May Scott (nee MacNevin), Charlottetown, formerly of Canoe Cove, in her 95th year. Left to sadly mourn her loss are children Blair Scott (Margie) and Ian Scott (Dianne). Loving grandmother of Lisa Aylward (John), Nevin Scott (Jamie), Andrew Scott (Tanya) and Stacey Scott. Great grandmother of Megan Aylward (Jonathan), Logan Aylward (Makayla), Bella Javian, Lily and Kace Scott, Alex, Griffin and Jackson Scott. Great great grandmother of Bentley, Braelyn, Brielle and Blakely White. Special mom to Jason Scheinbart. Predeceased by her husband Harold Scott, grandson Jody Scott, sister Elaine MacLaine (Donald). Doris was very proud of her 5 generations. She was the past grandmistress of PEI Member of Clyde LOBA #930 for 75 years and the Canoe Cove Women’s Institute. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and service will be held. Interment will take place in Cornwall United Church Cemetery. Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to the Canoe Cove School Association (CCSA) or the Cornwall United Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
