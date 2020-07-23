March 10th, 1926 - July 21st, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 of Doris W. Williams (Johnstone), Charlottetown, age 94 years. Loving mother of Linda Rodd (David, deceased), Heather Upward (Hughie). David (Beverly) and Janet Campbell (Spencer). Proud grandmother of Mark, Christina, Summer, Kris, Adam, Madison, LeeAnn, Kyle, Elizabeth and Jack. Great-grandmother of Ava, Zach, Willa, Brady, Landen, Julia and Tori. Sister of Elizabeth Black (David, deceased). Sister-in-law of Phelicia Johnstone (Senator Archibald Johnstone, deceased). Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Vernon and parents Lt.-Col. Ernest and Jane (MacEwen) Johnstone. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place in Geddie Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be mailed by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
