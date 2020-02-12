CHAPMAN, Dorothy Elaine The death occurred peacefully with family by her side at the Souris Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Dorothy Elaine Chapman aged 74 years and formerly of Little Harbour, PE. She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Eileen Murphy (Kenny), Reginald Chapman (Betty), Cyril Chapman (Gloria), Anne MacPhail, Florence Gallant (Ferdie), Margie Crown (Larry) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Loretta Chapman, and siblings Mary McCormack and Merlin Chapman. There will be no visitation or service of remembrance by personal request. Interment at a later date. If so desired, donations in memory of Elaine can be made to Souris Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
