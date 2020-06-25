February 26th, 1929 - June 24th, 2020
Peacefully with her daughter by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 of Dorothy Jessie Mary Dunning (MacEwen), Cornwall, age 91 years. Dear mother of Wayne Dunning (Wilma Jackson-Dunning) Oshawa, ON and Linda Dunning (Kent Gordon), Cornwall. Loving grandmother of Nicholas Thomas (Maegan), Clyde River and Tristan Thomas (Kristalyn), Petawawa, ON. Great grandmother to Kaeden, Macie, Jetta, Mila and Tessa. Survived by sisters Shirley MacKenzie, St. Peter’s Bay and Marion Johnson, Oakville, ON. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Emily (James) MacEwen and brothers Keith MacEwen and Ray MacEwen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place in Midgell Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Midgell Cemetery and dropped off at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
