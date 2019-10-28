DOUCETTE, Walter Henry Peacefully, with family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 27, 2019 of Walter Doucette of Charlottetown age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Brown) Doucette and dear father of Janice (Billy) Smith, David (Kathy Cudmore), Patty (Randy) Good, and Cory (Renee Preston). He was Poppy to five loving grandchildren Kathleen Doucette-deceased, Angela and Jill Smith, Taylor-Jane Birt and Sophie Doucette; sister, Barb Condon; numerous nieces, nephews and the Brown Family. He was predeceased by his parents Ferdinand and Pauline (Doiron) Doucette; his brothers and sisters Louie, Edward (Buddy), Joe, Bernard, Bernice, Stella, Toni, and Rita; daughter-in-law Eileen Doucette, and son-in-law Melvin Birt. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Thursday, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m. Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 6917 will hold a prayer service at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 pm. Members of Branch #1 of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a Veteran’s Tribute Service at the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the IWK Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented