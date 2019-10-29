DOUGAY, Ester "Tennie" Sarah The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her family at Prince County Hospital on October 26, 2019 of Esther “Tennie” Sarah Catherine (McMurrer) Dougay of Albany, aged 89 years. She was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Jane “Jenny” (McLeod) McMurrer. Survived by her husband, Joseph Dougay of 72 years; children Lawson (Darlene), Lloyd (Darlene), Nola (‘Razzy” Bryan) Razavet, June (Robert) Noonan, Morgan (Beverly), Terry (Stacey), Jackie (Kim), and Dwight (Tammy). Also lovingly remembered by her 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by three children in infancy, brother Lorne and sister Mary. Resting at the Lawless Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, October 29 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay CWL will say prayers on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will take place at St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay on Wednesday, October 30, at 3 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that you refrain from wearing scents due to allergies. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
Commented