Douglas Arthur Ramsay

January 1st, 1952 - September 1st, 2020
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 of Doug Ramsay, Charlottetown, age 68, with his wife and sisters by his side. Husband of Debby Martin. Father of Tracy Ramsay MacLeod (Brian), Baddeck, NS and Tammy Kelly (Chris). Grandfather of Codi, Brooklyn, Emmerson, Edmonton, AB; Dawn Ramsay (Regis LeBlanc), Alexia, Shila and Skylar, Edmonton, AB. Stepfather of Michelle, North Bay, ON, Michael (deceased). Lovingly remembered by sisters Gayle Mills (David, deceased) and Sandra MacDonald (Allan). Predeceased by his parents Arthur Douglas Ramsay and Jean Steele Ramsay Yeo and stepfather Lloyd H. Yeo. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com.
