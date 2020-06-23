February 16th, 1945 - June 19th, 2020
Surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 of Douglas Dawson Kitson, Charlottetown, age 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy (MacEwen). Dad of Graham Kitson (Sarah). Brother of Katherine Filion (Bernard), Ted (Janie), David (Phyllis) and George (Kelva). Brother-in-law of Doug MacEwen (Cindy) and Kathy Jones (Chris). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Wilma, Janet, Richard, Cathy, David, Joey, Buffy, Melissa, Megan, Josey, Grace, Gordie, Hillary and Bailey, and by great-nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Annie, Julien, Dylan, Connor, Logan, and Liv. Doug was predeceased by his parents William and Muriel (Dawson) Kitson, brother Billy and parents-in-law Horace and Lola (Douglas) MacEwen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. It was Doug’s wish that there be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations may be made on line to KidSport PEI at www.sportpei.pe.ca or at the Sport PEI office at 40 Enman Crescent, Charlottetown. Condolences and messages may be sent to www.belvederefh.com. Memories may be discussed forever.
