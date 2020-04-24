June 22nd, 1933 - April 22nd, 2020
Dr. Robert R Webster peacefully passed away at the Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown PEI at the age of 86 on April 22, 2020. “Bob” Webster, son of Wilber and Ida (nee Jay), was born June 22, 1933 in Marie PEI. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Nina (nee Bungay); siblings Millie (Rene) Trumpler, Garth (Renie), John (Barb); daughters Barbara (John), Janet (Ken), Susan, Nancy; grandchildren Stephen (Shannon), Colin (Amy), Andrew (Danielle), Robert, Sean (Jay), Kelly, Erin, Rebecca, Brendan; and great grandchildren Sam, Layla, Delilah. Bob graduated from Ontario Veterinary College in 1959. He returned to PEI where he spent his career in veterinary practice at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic. Bob’s interests in animals carried over to his love of horses. He operated Hollylaine Island Farms for over 30 years where he attained the record of Canada's longest consecutive breeder of horses in harness racing. He will be remembered for his dedication, strong wit, and compassion. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the PEI Humane Society or Pat and the Elephant. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
