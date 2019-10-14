DUMVILLE, Randy The death occurred suddenly at his late residence in Charlottetown, on Thursday, October 10th, of Randy Paul Dumville, aged 50 years, beloved spouse of Joanne Buote. Born in O’Leary on December 6, 1968, dear son of Jean (Hart) Dumville and the late Charles Dumville. Son in law of Beatrice (late Joseph) Buote, St. Roche. Randy will be missed by brothers and sisters Helen MacArthur, Glenwood; Theo (Lana), Dunblane; Wilbert (Helen), Charlottetown; Kenny, O’Leary; Gerald, West Point; Mary (Timothy) Ellis, Glenwood; Ernest (Patricia), Mount Pleasant; Orin (Maxine), O’Leary and Basil (Margaret),, O’Leary. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by his father, brother Charles Jr., sister in law Isabel MacCallum, nephews Paul, Owen, Todd and Winston. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Monday from 1-3p.m. with the funeral directly after visitation at 3p.m.in the Chapel. Interment will follow in West Point Presbyterian Cemetery. In memory of Randy, memorials to West Point Presbyterian Cemetery would be appreciated.
