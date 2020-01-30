MACINTYRE, Dwayne At the Victoria General Hospital, Halifax, the passing of Dwayne MacIntyre age 64, of Cardigan, devoted husband of 34 years to Erica MacIntyre (nee Wilson), occurred on Monday, January 27, 2020, with family by his side. Born in Montague, July 3, 1955, son of the late Leonard and Bernadette (Campbell) MacIntyre. Dwayne is survived by his loving children, Sarah Perry (Cliff), Suzy MacIntyre; step-son Lance Wallace (Louise); cherished grandchildren, Tyson and Lexi; step-grandchildren, Paige, Tia and Trey; brothers and sister, Joe (Eileen), Arlene Rice and Jimmy; brother in law, Norman (Heather) and his many nieces and nephews. Dwayne will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends throughout the Village of Cardigan and surrounding areas. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home (902) 838-2557, with visiting on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church, Cardigan. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dwayne may be made to Island Nature Trust or to the All Saints Parish Cemetery fund. www.fergusonlogan.com
