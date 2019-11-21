EASTER, Leith A. Peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 of Leith A. Easter of North Wiltshire, age 99 years. Beloved husband of Christine and the late Hope Easter. Loving father of Wayne (Helen). Grampy to Kimberley Easter (Marc Fonda) and Jamie (Gaya). Great-grampy to Alexander, Sophia, Ila and Fiara. Also survived by Christine’s children Vincent (Jo Anne), Ernie (Eileen), Debbie (Kirk), Pat (Wayne), Cindy, Allie (Shelley), Kathy (Lionel), Norman (Sabrina) and Michael (Alana). Predeceased by brothers Harold, Sheldon and Lorne, and sisters Alvina and Reta. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Saturday from Central Queens United Church at 10 a.m. Interment in North Wiltshire Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to North Wiltshire Cemetery or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
