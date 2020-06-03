January 5th, 1955 - May 31st, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, May 31, 2020 of Edmund “Eddie” Milton Dollar, Hampshire, age 65 years. Beloved husband of Diane (Lenentine). Father of Jodi (Scott), Shawn (Lisa) and Matthew (Rubi). Grandfather of McKenna, Tegan, Joshua, Sebastian, Lucas, Grayson, Liam and Tristan. Dear son of Barbara Dollar (Milton, deceased). Brother of Brian (Deborah), Brenda, Karen Currie (Carl) and David. Also remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Thomas Andrew “Tommy”. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and family service will be held. A private interment will take place in Hampshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
