Edna Carter

CARTER, Edna Bodeene It is with great sadness that the family of Edna Bodeene Carter (nee Campbell) of Souris, PE announce her peaceful passing which occurred at the Souris Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was surrounded by close friends and family. Dear wife of David Carter and loving mother to Amanda O’Brien (Tiffany Gallant) and Carla MacGregor (Boyd McQuaid). Special grandmother to Braiden MacGregor. Survived by her sisters Elizabeth Affleck, Roberta Daigle, Shirley Myers (Kevin), Valerie Mitchell (Allison), brothers Doug (Ellen) and Joey Campbell (Beverly) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Jenny Campbell, her sisters Chena and infant child Joyce Diane and brother-in-law Percy Affleck. The family would like to acknowledge the special friendship of Cindy Byrne. She and Edna were lifelong friends and shared a special connection throughout their lives. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Souris on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations in memory of Edna can be made to the Souris Food Bank or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
