Edna MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Edna Florence (nee MacNeill) Peacefully, at Beach Grove Home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, of Edna Florence MacKinnon (nee MacNeill) formerly of Toronto and Long Creek, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Burt MacKinnon. Survived by sisters Lillian MacDonald (Sheldon), Marj Newman (Ralph), and sister-in-law Marge MacNeill. Predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Howard MacNeill, sister Eileen Smith, brother, Bud MacNeill and brother-in-law Delwin Smith. Also survived by nieces and nephew, Judy (Joe) Mitchell, Dawne (Charles) MacLaren, Doug (Darlene) Newman and numerous MacKinnon family members. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in Argyle Shore Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
