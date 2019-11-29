Edna Rogerson

ROGERSON, Edna Marie (nee MacLeod) R.N. Peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 of Edna M. Rogerson (nee MacLeod) R.N. of Stratford, age 75 years. Beloved wife of John Rogerson and dear mother of Denise (Shane) MacDougall. Loving & proud Grammie of Mason, Garett and Parker. Sister of Janet (Walter) Bradley, Teresa (Earl) Hughes, Vince (Mary) MacLeod, Jimmy (Anne) MacLeod and Jackie (Charlie) MacKay. Also sadly missed by members of the Rogerson family and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Urban and Mary MacLeod and her infant sister Anne. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Saturday, then transferred to Our Lady of Assumption Church, Stratford for Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visiting hours on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Members of the Charlottetown Hospital Nurses Alumni will hold a prayer service at the funeral home on Friday at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Home Care Palliative Care Program or Crohn’s & Colitis PEI Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
