Eileen Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Eileen Mary 1925-2020 The death occurred at Maplewood Manor, Alberton, with her loving family by her side on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 of Eileen Mary Arsenault of Alberton, formerly Roxbury, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late George Arsenault, Eileen was born on May 31, 1925 in Roxbury, daughter of the late Levi & Sarah "Sadie" (Gallant) Arsenault. Loving mother to Pauline Bertrand, Summerside; Michael (Jocelyn), Miscouche; Gary (Cathy), Roxbury; Rose Arsenault (Joseph Blanchard), Cascumpec; Debbie (John) Brooker, Beansville, ON and Ernie (Roberta), Fortune Cove. Cherished grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Eileen is also survived by her brother Levi Jr, Woodstock, ON; sisters-in-law Marge Jeffery, Tignish; Margaret Jeffery, Summerside and Stella Arsenault, Hamilton, ON. Eileen was predeceased by her parents, husband George (1994), daughter Betty, son in law Danny Bertrand, sisters Florence, Sophie, Mary, Hannah, Rosie, brothers Leonard, Billy, Leo, Jack, Albert and Roy. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock at 3:30 p.m. Interment in the spring in the Parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Maplewood Manor or St. Anthony’s Church Restoration Fund would be appreciated.
