July 8th, 1924 - October 12th, 2020
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, October 12, 2020 of Eileen Sharpe Hambly, at the age of 96 years. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond of 54 years in 2000. Loving mother of Donna Carr (Gordon, deceased), Judy Fraser (Percy, deceased), Karen Jones, deceased (Ron), Janice Beaton (David) and Rod Hambly, deceased (Lana). Survived by her 14 grandchildren Jeff Carr, Jodi Zver, Jay Carr, Jaime Lynn Sutton, Tracey Carey, Trevor Fraser, Tanya Payne, Greg Jones, Chris Jones, Lesley Pardy, Craig Beaton, Corey Beaton, Nathan Hambly and Cody Hambly and by 24 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother Gerald MacFadyen (Joyce), sisters Lorna Nicholson (George) and Aletha Harvey (Hubert, deceased). Predeceased by brother Wendell MacFadyen (Grace). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service (by invitation only) will be held in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to Park Royal United Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented