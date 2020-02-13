Elaine Boelhouwer

BOELHOUWER, Elaine The death occurred peacefully at the Stewart Memorial Home, Tyne Valley, on Monday, February 10, 2020, of Elaine Helen (Murphy) Boelhouwer, formerly of Summerside, aged 76 years. Born in Freetown, she was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Lillian Murphy. Survived by her children Shirley (Peter) MacLeod, Wayne, George (Dawn), Glenna Truman; grandchildren Joey Boelhouwer, Josh Gaudet; Jesse and Dominique Boelhouwer; Lucas, Ashley, Caitlin and Leah Truman; and by sisters Isabell Matthews and Jean Muttart. Predeceased by her husband Johannes “John” Boelhouwer; and by brothers James “Jim”, Edward “Sid”, Joseph “Joe” and Walter Murphy. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by request. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
