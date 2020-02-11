Elaine Doucette

DOUCETTE, Elaine M. Peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit of the Community Hospital, O’Leary on Saturday February 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, of Elaine M. Doucette of Tignish aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Edward Doucette, Haywood Road, Tignish. She was born in Alberton on December 23, 1947, the daughter of the late Austin and Lydia (DesRoches) Doucette. Loving mother to Chris (Jennifer), Chad, Steve (Penny), Dean (Amy) and stepmother to Joey, Brenda (Michelle), Susan, Aaron (Bella) and Andy (Sydney). She is also survived by sisters Hazel (Clayton), Nancy, brother Eddie (Sally), brothers-in-law Earl Gavin, Bill Pether and Edward’s brother and sisters. Precious nana to several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Austin and Lydia, sisters Joanie Gavin, Lynda Pether, brother Lloydie, mother and father-in-law Clovis & Helen Doucette, brother-in-law Victor Doucette. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road. As a personal request no visiting hours or funeral. A celebration of Life will be held in spring or summer. Memorial donations to Palliative Care Unit of the Community Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
