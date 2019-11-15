Elaine Perry

PERRY, Elaine M. The death occurred on Monday November 11, 2019 at the Palliative Care Unit of Community Hospital, O’Leary, surrounded by her loving family, of Elaine M. Perry, Rosebank aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Henry Perry, Rosebank. She was born in St. Edward on May 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Frank and Regina (Arsenault)Dugay. Dear mother to Wanda, Eric (Sharon) and grandmother to Amanda, Ryan, Raymond and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister Josie Poirier, Oromocto, N.B. She was predeceased by son Ivan, grandson Shane. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road, Palmer Road. As a personal request no visitation or funeral will be held.
