Eleanor Cook

Cook, Eleanor Isabella (Storey) Formerly of Charlottetown, passed away, Tuesday, February 18. 2020 in Elk Court, Brookfield, NS. Survived by daughter, Deborah (Morgan) Palmer; son, Philip (Joy-Lynn) Cook; daughter-in-law, Valerie MacQueen. Predeceased by husband, Harry; son, Maxfield; brother, David Storey; sister, Anna Stewart. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 21 in Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22 in Park Royal United Church, Charlottetown. www.belvederefh.com www.mmcfunerals.com
