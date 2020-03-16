Eleanor Ryan

RYAN, Eleanor Josephine At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the sudden passing of Eleanor Josephine Ryan age 84, devoted wife of the late Glendon Michael Ryan, occurred on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with family by her side. Born in Nova Scotia, February 26, 1936, daughter of the late Herb and Dorothy (Arsenault) Berry. Eleanor is survived by her children, Lorna (Kevin) Ryan-Koughan, Glennie (Karen) Ryan, Greg (Angela) Ryan, Tim (Mary) Ryan, Susan (Donnell) O’Brien and Carolyn Webber; sisters and brother, Lois McClarey, Herb (Louanne) Berry and Brenda (Bill) Forsythe; fourteen Grandchildren; five Great Grandchildren; several Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by a sister Lorraine Coffin. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home 838-2557 with visiting on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 16, at 2:00 pm. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Interment to take place in the Orwell Head Cemetery in the spring. www.fergusonlogan.com
