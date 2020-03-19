SENIUK, Eleanor May The death occurred at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home, Charlottetown on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of Eleanor May Seniuk (Alchorn) formerly of Fairview, PE, age 92 years. Sister of Vera MacEachern. Survived also my numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Steve Seniuk and brothers Lloyd, Clarence and Lyman Alchorn and sisters Loretta MacEachern and Aletha Stewart. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date followed by interment in the New Dominion Cemetery. No visiting hours by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Society. www.hillsborofh.ca

Recommended for you