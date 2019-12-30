Eliza Gallant

GALLANT, Eliza The death occurred peacefully with her family by her side at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 of Éliza Gallant of Wellington and formerly of Urbainville, beloved wife of Euclide Gallant and daughter of the late Aubin J.L. and Sylvina (née Bernard) of Abrams-Village. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Kate Savas), Robert (Marla), Michel (Lauza Saulnier), Maurice (David Weeks), Daniel (Deanna Mosher-Gallant), Gérald (Stella) and Yvon (Heather). Left to cherish the memory of their Mémé are her grandchildren Melissa (Claude), Janelle, Cassie (Barry), Katrina, Evan, Tyler (Natasha), Jonathan (Meridith), Shanda (Chris), Adèle, Tyson, Dominique and also by two great-grandchildren Jake and Isabelle. Éliza will forever be remembered by her sister Léona (Adolphe) Richard, by her brothers Matt and Paul (Thérèsa). She was predeceased by her parents, Aubin and Sylvina, also by the following brothers and sisters; Théodore, Nélida, Amand, Jeanne, Edgar, Norman, Alfred, Léo, Aline and Eric. Apart from spending time with her children and grand-children Eliza loved quilting. She was part of Les Doigts Magiques quilting club where her work won numerous awards. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Home in Urbainville until Tuesday, December 31st, then to the Saint- Philippe et Saint-Jacques Church, Egmont Bay for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will in the church cemetery at a later date. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. and on the morning of the funeral from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Donations can be made in Éliza’s memory to the Saint-Philippe et Saint-Jacques Church or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. If you would like to send a message of condolence to the family please send an email to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.ca or on the funeral home website, click Online Condolence.
