April 15th, 1927 - May 17th, 2020
Peacefully surrounded by love at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, May 17, 2020 of Eliza “Jane” Thomson (Matheson), Clyde River, age 93 years. Dear mother of Karl Thomson, Cheryl Thomson and Tracy Gallant (Mark). Grandmother of Jason Thomson (Liz), William Thomson (Miranda), Cathi Thomson, Emma Deacon, Carlye Smith Burke (Jon), Dennis MacKenzie (Meaghan), Riley Thomson Smith, Rowen Gallant, Caleb Gallant (Nicole), Anne Marie Acorn and Andrea MacSwain. Loving sister of Isabel Stewart (Lee, deceased), Florence MacKenna (Frank, deceased), Mary Waddell (Wyman, deceased) and William “Billy” Matheson (Audrey, deceased), and sister-in-law of Ruby Matheson. Lovingly remembered by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband John R. “Jack” Thomson, her parents William and Isabel (Anderson) Matheson, siblings George Matheson, Helen Belanger (George), Dena Genge (George), John Matheson (Edith) and Gordon Matheson (Eileen). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private visitation will be held. A private family graveside service will be held in Hartsville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to World Vision or Canadian Mental Health Association – PEI Division. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
