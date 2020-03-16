CLOUGH, Elizabeth “Ann” Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth on Friday March 13th with her family be her side of Ann Clough (nee Profit) of Charlottetown, age 82 years. Born in Alberton. Lovingly remembered by her children Ronnie (Satomi) and Heather (Chris Kennedy) and their father Dennis Clough. Loving grandmother of Bethany Keoughan (Donnie Robbins), Kyle Keoughan (Rebecca Redmond), Samantha Keoughan (Justin Hashem), Kody Keoughan, Connor and Oscar Clough. Great Grammie to Kipton, Everlynn and Layla. Survived by her only sister Janet (Charlie) McDonald and their children, Sister in-law Mary Profit and Sister in-law Priscilla (Pris) Clough. Special cousin and dear friend of Mike and Pat (Tissie) O’Brien. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Doris (O’Brien) Profit and brothers Larry and Benny Profit. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by personal request. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. www.belvederefh.com
