Elizabeth "Beth" Hodgson

May 28th, 1929 - July 4th, 2020
Hodgson, Elizabeth Marie “Beth” Peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 of Elizabeth Hodgson, of Brackley Point Road, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Hodgson. Dear mother of Kathy (Brian) Hemphill, Grandmother of Jeff Hemphill, Jana Hemphill-King (Dennis), Mark (Courtenay) Hemphill, Ellen (Kevin) Hurst, Robert (Veronica) Hodgson, Patterson Hodgson and Julia Hodgson. Great Grandmother of twelve. Sister of Herb (Norma) MacDougall. Also survived by daughters-in-law Andrea Surich and Sheila Morrissey and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sons Edward and Bill and brother Harry MacDougall. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Commented