DERNIER, (Doncaster) Elizabeth “Betty” In her 96th year, and according to His Plan, Betty’s prayers have finally been answered by The Lord. Our loving Mum, Nannie, Great-Nannie and Sister peacefully left us on December 11, 2019, to be reunited with her husband, Lorne and eldest daughter, Donna Grace Clarke. Left behind with cherished memories are daughters, Marjorie (Dana) Steeves, Nancy (Greg) Bembridge; grandchildren, Andrew Clarke and Jennifer (Harley) Ronan; plus great-grand-daughter, Gabriella Elizabeth Clarke, who not only shared her name, but her love of ice cream... “…because that’s the best part, you know!” She will forever be remembered, and missed by sister, June (Jackson) Henwood and brother, Allan (Ghlee) Doncaster; sister-in-law, Marion Doncaster, plus numerous nieces and nephews. We find comfort in knowing she has found eternal happiness, and is at rest. Betty had 64 blessed years of happiness with the love of her life, husband Lorne as they raised three country girls in the beautiful wind-swept community of Fort Lawrence, NS. Whether at home, or at their family cottage at Irwin Point, Baie Verte, NB, she enjoyed visits from family and friends alike. We shall never forget Mum’s all-consuming love of church, home and the community around us. Our days were filled with love and laughter, with a rare side-ways glance, or two. Her fresh flowers and vegetables from her bountiful gardens were shared with everyone. We were truly blessed to have a stay-at-home Mum. Betty’s legacy will live on through her children, grand-children and great granddaughter, for their sense of adventure and love of learning – values she instilled in them. Betty was predeceased by her mother & father, Vera & Leslie Doncaster, brother, Gordon Doncaster, sister, Rosamond Calder and baby sister Grace, in infancy. Our family wishes to acknowledge the staff at White Birches and the Medical Unit at the Amherst Regional Hospital, with a very special thank you to our family’s earth angel, Martha Cormier. Your kindness, compassion and gentle care given to our Mum, will be remembered forever. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 1:30pm from Campbell’s Funeral Home, 98 Church Street, Amherst, 902-667-9906 with K. Ruth Gamble, DLM officiating. Visitation and sharing of memories will follow until 3:30pm. Family Burial will be held in the Fort Lawrence cemetery. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Hospice or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be forwarded to the family via: www.campbellsamherst.ca or by visiting the funeral home facebook page.
