Elizabeth Gill

GILL, Elizabeth Rose Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020 of Elizabeth Rose Gill of Charlottetown, formerly of Union Road, age 80 years. Survived by her daughter Debbie (Lloyd) Lefurgey, siblings Peggy (Art) Jenkins, James (Jane), and John (Sylvie), nieces Alexandra and Roberta, and nephew Adam. Also survived by her chosen family Gordie and Helen and everyone of Old Rose Lodge who made the last 23 years of her life a special joy. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Mary Gill and brother George. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Friday from the Salvation Army Citadel at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Union Road Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Visiting hours Thursday from 3 – 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
