PIERLOT, Elizabeth Marie Catherine The death occurred peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, of Elizabeth Pierlot, of Charlottetown, formerly of Green Meadows, aged 49 years, daughter of Hubert and Jakoba (nee von Hahn) Pierlot. Elizabeth is also survived by her close friend, Bernie Wilson; her siblings Louise (Charlie) MacAdam, West St. Peters; John (Mary MacDonald), Ottawa; Philip (Holly Rioux), Morell; James (Ana), Toronto; and Teresa, Green Meadows; nieces and nephews Alexander, Gregory, Daniel and Ian Paul MacAdam; Thomas Pierlot; Anna Pierlot, Nicholas (Denise) Pierlot, Jessica (Joe) Wourms, Luke (Erica) Pierlot and Virginia Pierlot; grand-niece Rosé Pierlot; uncles and aunts Hanafi (Rohana) von Hahn, June von Hahn, Philipp (Mathilde) von Hahn, Erich (Angelika) von Hahn, Cecil (Geneviève) von Hahn and Elizabeth (late Gérard) Pierlot; and numerous cousins. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister, Margaret, uncles and aunts Marie (Paul) Miklachevsky, Joachim von Hahn, Marie-Thérèse (Joseph) De Latter, Françoise Pierlot, Louis Pierlot, Jean Pierlot, Gérard Pierlot and Cécile Pierlot-Strugnell. Visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, Charlottetown, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Theresa, the Little Flower Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morell. Online condolences may be made at northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
