PIERLOT, Elizabeth Marie Catherine The death occurred peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, of Elizabeth Pierlot, of Charlottetown, formerly of Green Meadows, aged 49. Resting at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, Charlottetown, today, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Theresa, the Little Flower Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morell. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth’s memory to the Prince Edward Home Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.

