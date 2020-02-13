MCCARVILLE, Teresa "Ellen" The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 of Teresa “Ellen” McCarville (nee Norring) of Shamrock, P.E.I. , aged 56 years. Ellen was born in Summerside to her father the late Gordon Norring and her mother Eileen (nee Noonan) Norring. Beloved wife of Barry McCarville and loving mother of Andrew (Amanda), Sarah (Colin) Montgomery and Emily (Willie) MacGuigan and her special grand dogs Nikki and Buck. Survived by her brothers and sisters Terry (Anna) Norring, Carol Anne (Dave) Dickson, Phyllis (Brian) King, Peter (Kathy) Norring, Dan (Debbie) Norring, Ken (Deneen) Norring and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother and father in-law Ambrose and Irene McCarville, sister in-law Nora Warren, brother in-law Chris McCormack, nieces Lisa and Taylor Anne Dickson, nephew Matthew McCarville and special aunt Wanda Conway. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Friday, February 14th, 2020 then to St. Malachy Church, Kinkora for a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in Ellen’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Special thanks to the staff of the Prince County Hospital, especially to Dr. Walker and Dr. Drost. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
