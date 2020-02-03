Ellen Walsh

WALSH, Ellen Cecelia Peacefully at the Colville Manor with family by her side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Ellen Cecelia Walsh (nee MacPhee) in her 90th year and formerly of Big Pond, PE. Predeceased by her loving husband Henry Walsh; she leaves behind her children Mary Lou Casey (Ed), Frances Macchi (John; deceased), Richard, Kevin and Wendy Walsh. Dear grandmother to Brian Casey (Amy), Laura Casey (William Clement), Jason Macchi, Katie, Ryan, Tyler Walsh and great-grandmother to Archer Casey, Sky and River Clement. Survived by her twin sister Tillie MacDonald. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Helen MacPhee, brothers Pius, Joseph and Louis MacPhee, sister Rose Gallant (Ivan) and brother-in-law Joey Syl MacDonald. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-7pm and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:30-10am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00am. Donations made to the Souris Food Bank or Lennon Recovery House would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
