ELLIS, Reagh Robert It is with very heavy hearts that we, the family of Reagh Ellis, announce his passing at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, age 60 years, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Reagh is survived by his loving wife Jill; beloved mother Etta and son Marshall (Kathleen). He will be forever remembered by his brothers David (Marina) and Paul (Lori). Reagh will also be greatly missed by his stepchildren Jessica and Brett (Lauren) Richardson, grandchildren Adelyn and Hugh Richardson; nephews Noah, Liam and Choma and Niece Dasha. Also left to mourn are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Kent Ellis, his mother-in-law Bev Rhoads and Jill’s twin sister Jennine Alderson. Reagh was a well-known and respected businessman, mentor and supporter of island amateur sport, culture and many non-profit organizations. He is the recipient of the 2015 Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year award and the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Mark’s Work Wearhouse. Reagh was a past president of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneur’s 3.0 Forum, a board member of the Disaster Response Fundraising Cabinet for PEI Red Cross, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Friends for Life Campaign and CDAC, to name a few. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral will be held at Spring Park United Church on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Spring Park United Church of the Canadian Red Cross, PEI Chapter. www.belvederefh.com
