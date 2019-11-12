ELLSWORTH, Carol Bernice Suddenly in Shediac, New Brunswick on Thursday November 7, 2019 of Carol Bernice Ellsworth of Kenliworth, On. and Center Line Road, PEI aged 64 years. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Joan Burgess and fur baby Patch. She was born in Alberton on August 9, 1955, the daughter of the late John and Dora (Gaudet) Ellsworth. She is survived by siblings Patrick Ellsworth (Free), Center Line Road, Ronald Ellsworth, Charlottetown, Lloyd Ellsworth (Norma), Trainor Road, Cecelia McRae (Joseph), Merigomish, N.S., Angela Ellsworth (Woody), Miminegash, Richard Ellsworth, O’Leary, Claudia Gaudet (Francis), St. Edward, Bernie Ellsworth, Miminegash, Nancy Ellsworth, O’Leary, Jacinta Getson (Ralph), O’Leary, Janice Adams (Randy), O’Leary, Vicki Graham (Darrell), Alberton as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents John and Dora, sister Darlene, Carl and Mona in infancy. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road. No visiting hours as a personal request. Funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road at a later date in December. Memorial donations to Immaculate Conception Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. www.peifuneralcoops.com
