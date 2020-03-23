HAMMILL, Elmer On March 20th, 2020 at Beach Grove Home Francis Elmer Hammill passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Condon) of 54 years; dear father of Louis (Lisa) Hammill, Alana Hammill, Shara (Bruce) Bundy, Aaron (Kahm) Hammill, Julie (Gordon) Munroe, and Scott (Marsha) Hammill. He is the proud papa of 11 loving grandchildren Kristen, Lindsay, Patrick, Teressa, Emily, Olivia, Daniel, Kyla, Emerson, Cohen, and Samuel. Elmer is survived by his brother Eric (Helen) Hammill, sister in law Joan (nee Vail) Hammill. He was predeceased by his parents Redverse and Eva (nee Dawson) and siblings Gordon (Jenn), Father Preston, Freda (Wilfred), Elaine (Lloyd), and Edwin. Born in Freetown PEI, Elmer left home after completing a degree at St. Dunstan’s University to begin what ended up being a 40-year career at the Bank of Nova Scotia. Elmer was very active in his community through his volunteer work with the CNIB, various Rotary Clubs, Upper Room, Meals on Wheels, Knights of Columbus, and his Church. Elmer valued the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren, attending various sporting events, going for drives or picking apples. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown. No visitation or funeral mass at this time. A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to the Home Care Palliative Care Program or Beach Grove Home. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
