RAYNER, Elmer The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, of Elmer Rayner, of St. Eleanors, aged 86 years. Born in Huntley, he was the son of the late William and Marjorie (Gillian) Rayner. Survived by his daughters Alberta Adams, Sharon (Larry) Mitton and Sheila (Yvon) Arsenault; grandchildren Tammy (John), Norrie (Steven), Steven (Chantel), Shannon, Brent (Jessica), Ryan (Lillian), Tyler (Shelby), Kayla (Shawn) and Mark (Twyla); 15 great-grandchildren; a brother Heber (Doreen) Rayner; sisters Reba (Barry) MacPhee, Belle (Fred) MacInnis and Betty (Edward) Rayner; a brother-in-law Robert Henderson; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Charlotte (Hogg) Rayner; son-in-law Norris Adams; brother Keith (Barbara) Rayner; and by a sister Shirley Henderson. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
