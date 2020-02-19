Elsie Belyea

BELYEA, Elsie F. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020 of Elsie F. Belyea (Clark) of West Royalty. Beloved wife of Dr. Rod Belyea. Dear mother of Graeme (Kristen), grandson Adrian. Sister-in-law of Valerie Allchin (Larry), Beth Norman (Bob), Leslie Belyea, Rosemary Moser (Ken, deceased). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Last remaining member of the Clark family, having been predeceased by her parents George and Annie (Hands) Clark, her sister Margaret and her brother Frank. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
- Ellen McCarville
- Carly Rioux
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Shirley Andrews
- Matthew Carruthers
- Corey Clements
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Commented