Elsie Belyea

BELYEA, Elsie F. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020 of Elsie F. Belyea (Clark) of West Royalty. Beloved wife of Dr. Rod Belyea. Dear mother of Graeme (Kristen), grandson Adrian. Sister-in-law of Valerie Allchin (Larry), Beth Norman (Bob), Leslie Belyea, Rosemary Moser (Ken, deceased). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Last remaining member of the Clark family, having been predeceased by her parents George and Annie (Hands) Clark, her sister Margaret and her brother Frank. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. www.belvederefh.com

