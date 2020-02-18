BELYEA, Elsie F. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020 of Elsie F. Belyea (Clark) of West Royalty. Beloved wife of Dr. Rod Belyea. Dear mother of Graeme. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Completed funeral arrangements will be announced later. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Ellen McCarville
- Matthew Carruthers
- Amanda Lannigan
- Carly Rioux
- Pop tab donation to help with wheelchair purchases
Commented